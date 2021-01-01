Newark 4-Light Shaded Globe Chandelier

Experts at fusing form and function, chandeliers are a great option for creating an eye-catching accent in your home, even as they wash a space in light. Take this piece, for example: perfect for a touch of traditional style, this piece features four lights on bobeches with cylindrical shades. An openwork iron orb shade surrounds this piece with armillary-inspired bands of metal for a classic look. This luminary accommodates four 60 W candelabra-style lights, although none are included.