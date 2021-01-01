From house of troy
House of Troy NEW200 Newbury 42" Tall Integrated 3000K LED Adjustable Floor Lamp Antique Brass Lamps Floor Lamps
House of Troy NEW200 Newbury 42" Tall Integrated 3000K LED Adjustable Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalHeight adjustable 42" to 54"Integrated 3000K LED lightingShade mounted on / off switchMade in AmericaRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 42"Maximum Height: 54"Width: 18"Depth: 10"Shade Height: 3"Shade Width: 7"Shade Depth: 2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 5 wattsLumens: 545Bulb Base: Integrated LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIVoltage: 120 volts Antique Brass