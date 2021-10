Ziwi Peak's Beef Weasand Oral Chews are a premium treat that is ethically raised and sourced in New Zealand. These single ingredient chews are gently and slowly air-dried to retain the natural nutrients that your dog needs to thrive. Each weasand is made with free-range, grass-fed cattle making them a healthy snack to feed in between meals. They are a high value, high protein treat that your dog wont be able to say no to!