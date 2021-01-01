From rowdy rugby - new zealand
Rowdy Rugby - New Zealand New Zealand Rugby - Maori Inspired Kiwi & Silver Fern Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this gift design for fans of New Zealand Rugby Teams. Whether at home, on the town, or at the stadium, this souvenir is sure to stand out in a crowd. Featuring the kiwi bird and fern leaf that all New Zealand fans will know, this Rugby print would make a great birthday or Christmas gift for fans of the team. A great way to show your support during international, world, or 7s rugby matches. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only