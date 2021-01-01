From maori rugby tattoo design idea
MAORI Rugby Tattoo Design Idea New Zealand Rugby Maori Culture Symbol Haka Dance Style Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
You love New Zealand, the Maori culture and are New Zealand Rugby fan? Then this cool tattoo design is perfect for you! Perfect as a souvenir of your vacation and trip. Makes a great idea for friends, family, maori & polynesian culture art and haka dance fans. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only