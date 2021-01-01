From nostalgic warehouse

Nostalgic Warehouse New York Plate with Keyhole Crystal Glass Knob, Single Dummy, Polished Brass (701217)

$101.73
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Traditional mounting for vintage or new doors. Single Dummy Knob. Coordinates with Nostalgic Warehouse's Premium Grandeur line For use on interior doors that require only a push/pull function, mounts directly to door Mortise lock versions available for vintage doors 3-Year mechanical and finish warranty Traditional mounting for vintage or new doors. Two Dummy Knobs Coordinates with Nostalgic Warehouse's Premium Grandeur line For use on interior doors that require only a push/pull function, mounts directly to door Mortise lock versions available for vintage doors 3-Year mechanical and finish warranty, Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com