Trademark Fine Art 'New York New York Skyline WB-BW' Canvas Art by Marlene Watson, White Matte, Wood Frame:Artist: Marlene WatsonSubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: wood frame, white mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a black and white designed silhouette of the New York, New York skyline.A giclee print under acrylic in a wood frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.