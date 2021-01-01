From lezbcoffee zodiac pig in chinese letters
LezBCoffee Zodiac Pig In Chinese Letters New Year Zodiac Pig in Chinese Letters Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Chinese New Year Zodiac Pig In Chinese Letters is great for those who know their Chinese Zodiac sign, Chinese New Year and any occasion. Great for yourself, friends and family. Chinese New Year Zodiac Pig In Chinese Letters 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only