Mohawk Home New Wave Whinston Multi Printed Area Rug, 6'x9', Teal
100% NylonA rug pad of an exact or a similar size to your rug is essential to keeping your rug attractive and long-lasting. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug.Measures: 6'x9' | Pile Height: 0.41 inchesPrinted cut pile made of Wear Dated | Non-skid latex backing provides grip and helps the rug stay in placeStain and fade resistant fibersFamily Room; Kitchen; Dining Room; Home Office; Bedroom; Living Room; Game Room; Basement; Laundry Room