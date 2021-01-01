Following the pattern of our popular, tried and true Rainbow Multi rug, the Rainbow Neutral rug will provide you with the perfect neutral base, allowing you to be in control of accent colors. The various shades of the neutral color palette include taupe, gray, khaki, stone, cream, black and tan. This rug will easily pair with a multitude of room scenes so that you are able to create a look that is truly all your own. A debut from Mohawk's New Wave Collection, the Rainbow Rug is quality constructed with the proven wear-free performance of our premium nylon fibers. With superior standards of durability and stain resistance, this rug is ideal even for use in high traffic areas of the home and is proudly made in the U.S.A. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440818. Mohawk Home New Wave 3 x 4 Tan Stripe Mid-Century Modern Throw Rug | 10474 440 030046