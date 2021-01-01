New Asus VivoBook 15.6' FHD Laptop AMD Ryzen 3-3250U Processor 4GB RAM 128GB PCIe SSD Backlit Keyboard Fingerprint Reader Windows 10 S.

Detailed Configuration: This computer is a brand new and sealed package with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. 15.6' FHD Display:1920 x 1080 resolution showcases your games and HD movies with impressive color and clarity. Anti-glare finish reduces eyestrain and widens the field of view. AMD Ryzen 3-3250U Processor: Imagine, design, and create without boundaries. The powerful AMD Ryzen 3 processor features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs. AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics: Thrill your visual senses with fast, powerful, and fluid graphics. Combine with the latest multimedia for incredible performance. Other Features: Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, 802 11 AC, Bluetooth 5.0, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers, Webcam. Operating System: Windows 10 S Mode Woov Accessory Bundle: Bundled with wireless mouse that offers smooth and precise navigation.