New Upgraded Microfiber Rotary Mop Free Hand Wash Automatic Lazy Man Mop

Feature: 100% brand new and high quality . Quantity: 1× mop bucket, 1× mop, 1× microfiber mop head. Material: Plastic, stainless steel, superfine abrasion resistant fiber. Colour：Gray. Mop bucket size：14.96inch×8.66inch,Mop bar size:43.3inch--54.33inch,Mop tray size：12.2inch. Applicable scene: living room, kitchen, office, room, hotel, restaurant, toilet, etc. Weight:2750g/6.05lbs Specifications: Enlarge the body: it can effectively prevent water splashing everywhere when cleaning the mop, the water capacity will also increase, and the mop can be cleaned cleaner. Portable Handle: The handle of the mop bucket is thickened for easy lifting, which is convenient for cleaning every corner of the home. Convenient storage: The mop bar has a hook design, which is a beautiful scenery when hanging at home, and the product does not take up too much space. Deeper cleaning: 360-degree rotating mop head can be cleaned to every corner, microfiber mop cloth absorbs water faster and mops more easily. Many uses: can be used to mop the floor, can also be used to wipe the window, wet and dry. Suitable for all kinds of tiles, wooden floors, marbles, etc.Package Includes: 1× mop bucket 1× mop 1× microfiber mop head