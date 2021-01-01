From bastex
New Updated Version 2Player LED Arcade DIY Kit 2X Zero Delay LED USB Encoder + 2X Arcade Joystick + 20x LED Arcade Buttons for MAME PC Windows.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Zero Delay USB Encoders and Perfect work for all windows systems! Body & lens cap for optical clarity! Twist-Type design 5V LED illuminated, the button defaults to light all the time. Just need to connect all buttons and joystick to the USB encoder, plug & play games. The Latest Updated version kit. Supper easy to installation!