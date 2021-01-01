new dynex tv remote for dx-32l200na14 dx-32l152a11 dx-32l153a11 dx-40l130a11 dx-40l150a11 dx-19e310na15 dx-24e310na15 dx-32d310

This is New remote, do not need any program, only put into battery can work! Working for DYNEX DX-RC02A2-12 sub RC-701-0A RC-201-0B DX-RC01A-13 DX-RC01A-12 remote REMOTE Work with almost almost all 2011 2012 2013 2014 DYNEX LED and LCD TV if have any issues, please feel freely to contact with us by message system, we promise to feed back to you within 24 hours, thanks