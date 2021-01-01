From fufu&gaga
FUFU&GAGA New Style of Lounge Armchair in White | LJY-KF210116-02
Advertisement
The chair + ottoman makes a unique statement with their regal stature and inviting details. The chair’s silhouette echoes the refined style of notable Scandinavian archetypes while introducing contemporary details that give the collection its distinctive aesthetic. With an inner steel frame and slim, gently curved legs, the product combines strength and durability with elevated elements to create a design that can anchor any room. FUFU&GAGA New Style of Lounge Armchair in White | LJY-KF210116-02