Ejoy New Style Metal Art Laser Cut Metal Black Privacy Fence Screen Scatter 2-Pole with 2-Panel Set (48 in. x 48 in.)

Laser Cut Metal panel are the ideal screen to hide an unsightly neighbor's backyard, to block unwanted direct sunlight, create privacy or to frame an outdoor room. All our outdoor screens are of the highest quality and designed to resist corrosion through all seasons. Our outdoor screens are robust, yet lightweight and are protected by a robust and scratch resistant powder coat, ensuring that they will stand the test of time in both commercial and residential settings. All screen includes all necessary assembly hardware. Color: Black.