New Standard Sofa with Chaise by Blu Dot - Color: Grey (NS1-SECWHB-GY)

Stylish, modern, and durable, The New Standard Sofa with Chaise is the perfect addition to any large space. The comfort of this down-filled sofa is the ultimate lounger. With clean lines and timeless design, this modern sofa is sure to keep its stylish appeal. Choose from an array of upholstery colors with the choice of a right or left arm sofa. It comes with an option of Black or White steel legs. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Grey.