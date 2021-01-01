New Solar Powered Handcranked Power RadioLED flashlightsSirenFMAMSuitable for Hunting Patrol Daily Carrying Hole Camping Hiking Night Riding.

You can use the radio to get outside information, especially in emergency situations(Such as: earthquakes, hurricanes and other disasters occur). Trapped, someone else can't find you. You can use our radio to sound an alarm, To draw attention to the people around you. Especially in the case of earthquakes and hurricanes. The radio's out of power? Never mind. In the case of an emergency power outage, you can use solar energy or a hand-cranked method to charge. The blackout? Never mind. Our radios can be used as flashlights. The phone's out of power? Never mind. You can charge your cell phone with our radio. Especially in the case of emergency power outages and emergency disasters.