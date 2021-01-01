From stci tech ltd

New small Speaker 8R 1W 8ohm 1watt Speaker Diameter 5CM 50mm thickness 11mm

$53.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New small Speaker 8R 1W 8ohm 1watt Speaker Diameter 5CM 50mm.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com