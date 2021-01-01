New Pro 15 Inch Case with Touch Bar 20172016 Release Model A1707 Rubberized Hard Shell Case Cover+Keyboard Cover for Pro 15 with Touch Bar Touch ID.

Best Quality Guranteed. This case Only fit for Apple New Pro 15 inch with touch bar Model A1707. Please kindly check model number on the bottom of your before you place order. Protect your in style with this Art Print Ultra Slim Rubberized durable plastic shell. Bottom shell vented for maximum heat dissipation lightweight, two-piece, snap-on case includes four support feet. Simple clip-on/off design without the added risk of harming your laptop during application. Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case. Package include top and bottom case,4 pieces anti-skid rubberized feet, keyboard cover.