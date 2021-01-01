From safavieh
Safavieh New Orleans Shag Chocolate 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug, Brown
Advertisement
This dazzling off white shag rug from Safavieh’s New Orleans Shag Collection celebrates the bold style of the Big Easy with a fringed, dimensional pile and luxurious softness underfoot. Contemporary styled from hand-tufted synthetic yarns, this easy-care shag carpet will keep its radiant color and plush texture year after year. This shag is a warming addition for contemporary and transitional décor. Color: Chocolate.