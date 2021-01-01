From hadley tech ltd

new original LCD CABLE for Lenovo YOGA 710 710-14 710-15 710-14IKBSIC led lcd lvds cable DC02002D200 BIUY2 FHD EDP CABLE

$14.49
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

new original LCD CABLE for Lenovo YOGA 710 710-14 710-15.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com