From sxdool

New Nidec V12E12BS1B5-07 12V 1.85A12038 120*120*38mm four wire temperature control fan for BTC BCH SBTC UBTC miner fan S7 S9+ fan

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

120mm

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com