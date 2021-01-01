New Magdalena Stone Rectangular Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow

Features:Material: StoneFaucet, drain assembly, p-trap, and shut-off valve are sold separately.Installation Type: VesselCorner Sink Installation Type: Dual Mount Installation Types: Sink Shape: RectangularSpecialty Shape: Finish: Primary Material: StoneWhat is an Overflow?: An overflow is a small hole in the back of the sink that prevents the sink from overflowing. When the sink is full of water, this hole allows air to circulate to the drain so the water can drain more quickly.Overflow Hole: YesFaucet Included: NoFlow Rate (GPM): Compatible Faucet Type: Single Hole FaucetHandles Included: NoNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Craftsmanship Type: Hand PaintedDrain Assembly Included: NoDrain Type: What is a Shut-Off Valve?: A shut-off valve is connected to the water lines and allows you to turn off the water for just one plumbing fixture instead of your entire home.Shut-Off Valve Included: NoWhat is a P-Trap?: A p-trap holds water to prevent sewer gases from entering the home through the drain. It also traps debris that has drained from the sink to prevent the plumbing system from being clogged.P-Trap Included: NoWhat are Supply Lines?: Supply lines bring water and gas from the plumbing pipes behind your walls to your fixtures.Pedestal Included: Compatible Pedestal Part Number: Console Included: Shroud Included: Country of Origin: SpainStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCompatible Console Part Number: Compatible P-Trap Part Number: Compatible Shut-Off Valve Part Number: Compatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Compatible Shroud Part Number: Compatible Mirror Part Number: How to Install (String): If you are installing a vessel faucet with your vessel sink, you should install the faucet first. Once the faucet is installed, position the sink on the countertop. Then, use the sink mounting ring and hardware to hold and secure the sink to the countertop (make sure someone is helping you!). Lastly, connect the drain from the inside of the sink and then connect the p-trap to the bottom of the drain.Spefications:ASME A112.18.2 Compliant: ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: ADA Compliant: UL Listed: ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.3 Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ASSE 1001 Certified: ASSE 1016 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: NSF/ANSI 61 Certified: cUL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: CSA Certified: UL 1951 Listed: CSA B125.1 Certified: UPC Certified: NAHB Compliant: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: IAPMO Certified: NSF Certified: ASME A112.18.1 Compliant: Low Lead Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: CE Certified: cUPC Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: Dimensions:The Overall Height of a sink is the external measurement from top to bottom, while the Overall Depth is the interior measure of how much water the sink can hold.The Overall Length of a sink is measured in inches from left to right and the Overall Width is measured from front to back.Remember that a vessel sink adds height to your vanity, so make sure that your vanity is short enough that when the sink is installed, the total height of the vanity and sink is 30-36".Basin Length - Side to Side: Basin Width - Front to Back: Basin Depth - Top to Bottom: Overall Length - Side to Side: 22.63Overall Width - Front to Back: 12.19Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6.31Overall Product Weight: 45Pedestal Height - Top to Bottom: Faucet Centers: Drain Hole Diameter: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Sink Finish: Light Gray