From ndliulei

New LVDS LCD LED Flex Video Screen Cable for Asus Q500 Q500A Q500A-BHI7T05 1422-0199000 40pin Without touch

$11.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New LVDS LCD LED Flex Video Screen Cable for Asus Q500 Q500A.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com