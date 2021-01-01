From ssp tech ltd

New 46.5cm LCD LVDS Cable Connector Cord Wire Line For ASUS Q550 Q550L Q550LF CABLE 1422-01HC000 1422-01SF0AS

$75.82
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New 46.5cm LCD LVDS Cable Connector Cord Wire Line For ASUS Q550.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com