From stci tech ltd

New LCD Cable For HP Compaq 15.6' 2000 series /2000-2B00 2C0 CQ58 CQ58-b10NR 250 G1 255 G1 6017B0373701 LED Screen Flex

$23.65
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New LCD Cable For HP Compaq 15.6' 2000 series /2000-2B00 2C0 CQ58.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com