New Laptop Notebook AC Adapter Charger & Power Cord Supply for HP Envy 15M-BP011DX 15M-BP012DX 15m-bp100 15M-BP111DX 15M-BP112DX 15m-bq000.

Brand New, Input: AC 100-240V, 50-60Hz, Output: 19.5V 3.33A, 100% compatible with the OEM Compatible with: HP Envy 15M-BP011DX 15M-BP012DX 15m-bp100 15M-BP111DX 15M-BP112DX 15m-bq000 15m-bq021dx 15m-bq100 15m-bq121dx Intelligent Security Technology. Multi Protect- Short Circuit Protection - High Quality Raw Materials; Over Temperature Protection - Over Voltage Protection; Low Ripple and Noise-Over Current Protection Warranty & Service: 30 Days Money Back Guarantee/12 Months Warranty. CE/FCC/RoHS certified for security, 100% compatibility with the OEM. Best customer service. We value our customers so that if you have a problem we are always here to offer help. Any problems please contact us.