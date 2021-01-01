From stci tech ltd

New Laptop Cooling Fan For Toshiba Satellite C55-C L50-C L55-C L55-C5272 P50-C(3 Pin, Original) PN: DFS541105FC0T FABL000EUA

$17.17
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New Laptop Cooling Fan For Toshiba Satellite C55-C L50-C L55-C.

