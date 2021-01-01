New Kindle 10th Generation 2019 Case UltraThin PU Leather Case with Auto WakeSleep Feature Smart Cover Thinnest and Lightest Case for New Kindle.

Exclusively Designed Perfect Fit For: All-New Kindle (10th Generation, 2019 Release) Only. Not fit for Kindle Paperwhite 2018 or old version Kindle Paperwhite 1 2 3. [Auto sleep/wake feature]: magnetic smart cover supports Auto wake & sleep function. Powerful magnet secures the case closure, Easy to snap on and off. Magnetic clasp ensures cover is securely closed, secures your device without straps covering the front, Full access to all features without removing the case from your kindle paperwhite. Impact Protection: Antiskid & Waterproof PU Leather exterior, Plexiglass layer in the middle, No-scratch microfiber interior. Precise Openings: The super design allows for full access to touch screen, side buttons, charging, headset and camera ports etc.