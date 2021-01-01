New Jinhan ASG102 Digital Handheld Signal Generators 2 Channels JHASG102 Automotive Signal Generator Kit With Data Function

Features:1.Supporting USB Storage Device: Connecting with PC, transferring test data to PC.2.CAN line tester is mainly used to test whether the CAN bus of various types of vehicles communicates normally. The test rates are 10K, 20K, 33.3K, 50K, 62.5K, 83.3K, 125K, 250K, 500K and 1M.3.Ultra-low power consumption and ultra-long standby: 5 hours continuous work. A single battery can work for 5 hours. There are two batteries in the battery storage, one power supply/one standby battery, which can be recharged and recycled after use.4.3.2-inch HD display: 320*240 resolution, large LCD display, clear display interface logic. The panel operation is clear and convenient for operators to operate quickly.5.Signal characteristics can be adjusted in real time: the waveform, amplitude, frequency and number of missing teeth can be adjusted at will in the signal output department, which greatly facilitates the fault determination in the process of vehicle maintenance. Descriptions:1.