From volatile
2 Pack New iPad 8th Generation Screen Protector 102inch2020 Releases iPad 7th Generation Screen Protector AntiScratchEasy InstallationBubble Free.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for your New iPad 10.2inch 2019 release, lastest model. High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience. High-Density layer can prevent the water & oil from scatter and the water & oil can be wiped away easily. Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, providing full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity. What You Get: 2-PACK tempered glass screen protector plus lifetime warranty, wet/dry wipes, dust removal stickers and installation guide.