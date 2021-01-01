From vyaire medical
New iPad 20172018 97 inch Case Ultra Slim Lightweight Smart Stand Cover Auto SleepWake with Soft TPU Back Skin for Apple iPad 97 2017 iPad.
Advertisement
Compatible Model: Specifically designed for New Apple iPad 9.7 Inch 2017/2018 Version. NOT FIT FOR other 9.7 inch iPad models (iPad 2/3/4,iPad Air, iPad Air 2,iPad Pro 9.7). Automatically Wake Up / Sleep Feature Fully Functional. Has Flip Capability To Transform The Case Into a Viewing Stand And Typing Stand. Design allows all jacks, ports and buttons are accessible without removing case. Slim and lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while protecting your precious device.