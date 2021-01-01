New Intel 4 Cores 8 Thread i5-8279U Processor?up to 4.1Ghz?Win10 Pro Beelink Mini pc with 16G DDR4 RAM/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, Support 4K HD Dual HDMI.

? High-performance computer Beelink SEi10 with 10th Generation Intel core Ice lake i3-1005G1 Processor, Supports 4MB Smart Cache Processor. Burst Frequency up to 3.4GHz (2C/4T).Satisfy your pursuit? This SEi10 built-in 8GB DDR4 RAM/ 256GB M.2 NVME pcle SSD. Equipped with two memory slots, your RAM capacity can be expanded to 16G / 32G / 64G, ROM capacity expansion supports SATA HDD SSD (maxi? Mini pc SEi10 Supports 4K HD (3840 x 2160) ultra-high-definition content. You can enjoy 4K web surfing, video playback, watching TV, home theater fun, and enjoy entertainment with your family. Th? mini computer supports sixth gen Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and RJ45 1000Mbps LAN. Compared with the traditional dual-band Wifi, the new Wifi 6 wireless technology can reduce the delay by 75%, faster, ? Beelink SEi10 mini desktop computer is equipped with dual F6 heat pipes + silent large fans, and uses a patented silent fan design on a lightweight body, which perfectly makes heat dissip