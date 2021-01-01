Croydex New Haven Mirror 24 x 16

The Newhaven mirror from Croydex reflects style and simplicity with an elegant rectangular design to complement your home. Made from high quality 5 mm safety backed mirror glass you can be sure this mirror will fit in with most interior designs. Simple to install and hang on the wall this is a fantastic way to create the illusion of space in a small bathroom or any other room where a mirror is desired. With a refined design, the Newhaven mirror is the perfect choice for reflecting light and adding depth and texture throughout your home.