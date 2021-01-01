From thanksgiving family - d0t9n8e11n
Thanksgiving Family - D0T9N8E11N New Grandma Thanksgiving Grandmother-One Thankful Oma Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Happy Thanksgiving to new grandmothers. Designed for cool grandma's "One Thankful Oma" perfect for the family Thanksgiving dinner party. One Thankful Oma Grandma - Designed with fall leaf Thanksgiving theme or Christmas gathering. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only