New Friends 4 - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Wood

Features:100% SustainableHigh gloss printed centerEco-friendly flat grain amber bambooBamboo is manufactured without added formaldehyde and is FSC 100% certifiedMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: WoodPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Color: Pink/BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Garima DhawanOrientation: VerticalSize: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: WoodFrame Color: Open Format Type: Art Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalFrame Type: Picture FrameTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1" D): 30Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1" D): 8Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1" D): 10Assembly:Warranty: Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1" D