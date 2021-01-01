Linon Home Decor New Flokati Emerald Green 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug

This Linon Home Decor 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug will be a decorative addition to your home. This rectangular rug is designed with green elements, bringing a natural and refreshing touch to your room. It has a 100% wool design, which retains heat and will keep your feet warm in the colder months. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it is an eco-friendly choice for your living area. Color: Emerald Green.