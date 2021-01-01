New Dell 15.6' FHD Laptop 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10870H 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Windows 10 Home

Detailed Storage: This computer is a brand new and sealed package with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10870H: Imagine, design, and create without boundaries. The powerful processor features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs. 15.6-inch Full HD display: The 1920 x 1080 resolution with 60hz boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics: Backed by 6GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory for an ultrafast, advanced GPU to fuel your games. Operation System: Windows 10 Home