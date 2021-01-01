New DECT 60 Cordless Phone Handset Accessory Talking Caller ID Compatible with KXTGM450S Series Cordless Phone Systems KXTGMA45S Silver

Best Quality Guranteed. EASY-TO-READ LCD - Big white backlit LCD, enlarged Touch Dial Keys and controls, plus bright red LED visual ringers on phones base unit and cordless handset enhance visibility and calling convenience VOLUME BOOSTER - Hear and be heard, loud and clear with Volume Boost control for amplified caller voice volume up to 40 dB, includes six voice Tone Settings and a loud base unit Ringer SECURE LONG-RANGE PHONE SIGNAL - DECT 6.0 wireless technology offers a long-range cordless phone and is ideal for homes and apartments with thick walls TIA-1083 STANDARD COMPLIANCE - Telephone handsets identified with this logo have reduced noise and interference when used with T-Coil equipped hearing aids and cochlear implants ADDITIONAL CORDLESS HANDSET ACCESSORY NOT a standalone product. This phone is compatible with Cordless Phones System KX-TGM450S