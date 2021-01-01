From stci tech ltd

New CPU Cooler Fan For AA1252MB-AT 120*120*25mm 12025 12CM AC Cooling axial AC220-240V 50/60Hz 0.11/0.10A 120mm 2700 r.p.m

$20.39
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New CPU Cooler Fan For AA1252MB-AT 120*120*25mm 12025 12CM AC.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com