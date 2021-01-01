Tenq 5pack New Covert Acoustic Tube Earpiece 2 PIN for Motorola Radio

Professional Acoustic Tube Bodyguard FBI Covert Earpiece Earphone Headset PTT(Push To Talk) with built-in line mic microphone for Motorola Radio Security Door Supervisor 2pin. Clip this hands free earpiece onto your shirt and begin using your radio device to communicate discretely and easily whether you're in security retail or hospitality. Ideal for demanding covert security applications where sound clarity and earpiece durability are of paramount importance. Excellent for use in police military nightclubs bars paintball securityrestaurants hotels bouncer warehouses and noisy environments. The discreet acoustic tube earpiece fits snugly in the ear and allows the user to hear in high noise environments and keeps incoming communication private.