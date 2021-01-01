From villeroy & boch
New Cottage 8.25" Basic Salad Plate
Features:Collection: New Cottage Material: Premium porcelainPlate Type: Salad or Dessert PlateSet Size: 1Primary Material: Porcelain ChinaConstruction Method: Machine MadeColor: WhiteShape: RoundPattern: Solid ColorRim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: French CountryProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesOven Safe: YesScratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: NoStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: GermanyCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: N/ACommercial Oven Safe: Commercial Microwave Safe: Function: CasualPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingBPA Free: YesDesigner: Designer Type: Spefications:NSF Certified: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 8.25Individual Plate Length - Front to Back: 8.25Individual Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 0.75Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: