New Connect+ PRO Kids Premium Volume Limited Wired Headphones with SharePort and Inline Microphone Children Digital Camo

Best Quality Guranteed. PATENT PENDING and Award Winning Design and Function: Sized for children 6+, padded, light and over-the-ear Improved Durability: Metal extenders create lasting durability to withstand the rough and tumble of children's play! SharePort: No need for a splitter! 1 side of the Connect+ Pro plugs into the device and the other can have another headphone plug into it to share audio! Includes: Microfiber carrying pouch and detachable 48' nylon covered audio cable to allow for greater range between your children and their device. Volume Limited with Adult Worthy, Quality Audio: The max volume is set at 93db with internal 40mm drivers and a range of 20Hz to 20kHz.