New Camera Flash Speedlite Mount Swivel Light Stand Bracket with Umbrella Reflector Holder for Camera DSLR for Flashes Studio Light LED Light.

Best Quality Guranteed. Light Stand Bracket, Universal E-Type, Cold Shoe Mount with Umbrella Holder. Universal cold shoe mount on top for most DSLR Camera Canon, Nikon and other flashes with standard shoe mount or video LED light, studio light. (Note: this adapter does not fit Sony and Minolta flash). The bottom mount fits on any light stands. With detachable screw spigot of 1/4 inch to 3/8 inch and detachable cold shoe on the top of the E-type bracket, new detachable design make you easy to attach your lights and 360 degree rotate your lights angle. Its teardrop shaped hole design for locking your photo umbrellas. Adjust the umbrella, flash and LED lights in different angle. Nice design to concentrate the light beam in the middle of the umbrella.