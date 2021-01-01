From funcool
NEW Arrival PhilBook Y13 13.3 Inch 2 in 1 Laptop 8GB 128GB SSD Intel i5 5275U Processor Window 10 1080IPS Touch Screen Notebook
Advertisement
Intel i5 5257U Window10 13.3 inch 2 in1 Laptop for Business 8GB RAM 128GB ROM SSD allows you work more efficently Faster funning speed, lower consumption, save more energy Touch Screen Design brings more fun when using this laptop 360 Degree convertiable, make it multi mode to use Blurtooth 4.2,enjoy surfing on the internet smoothly 1920X1080 High resolution, get a more clear world here