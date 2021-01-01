New AKB74475433 Remote Control fit for LG LED HDTV 28LJ430BPU 28LJ430B-PU 32LF510B 32LF510BUC 32LF510B-UC 32LF550B 32LF550BUA 32LF550B-UA 32LF5600.

We sold is replacement infrared remote control, only put into new battery will work. Please note: if not work, please change BRAND NEW ALKALINE BATTERY instead of rechargeable battery to try, and make nothing is blocking the front of your device. The Replacement Remote Control Can Operate Below Knowing Models: 28LJ430BPU 28LJ430B-PU 32LF510B 32LF510BUC 32LF510B-UC 32LF550B 32LF550BUA 32LF550B-UA 32LF5600 32LF5600UB 32LF5600-UB 40LH5000UA 40LH5000-UA 42LF5500 42LF5500UA 42LF5500-UA 42LF5600 42LF5600UB 42LF5600-UB 43LF5100 43LF5100UA 43LF5100-UA 43LF5400 43LF5400UB 43LF5400-UB 43UF6700UC 43UF6700-UC 43UH5500 43UV340C 43UV340CUB 43UV340HUB 43UV340H-UB 49LF5100 49LF5100UA 49LF5100-UA 49LF5400 49LF5400UB 49LF5400-UB 49LF5500 49LF5500UA 49LF5500-UA 49LJ5100 49LJ5100MUB 49LJ5100M-UB 49LJ5100UC 49LJ5100-UC 49LJ5100UC 49LJ5100-UC 49LJ510MUB 49LJ510M-UB 49UF6700 49UF6700-UC 49UF6700UC 49UV340C 49UV340CUB 49UV340C-UB 49UV340HUB 49UV340H-UB 50LF6000 50LF6000UB 50LF6000-UB 50LH5730 50LH5730UA^