beyution new akb72915239 tv remote control fit for lg lcd led tv 42lk450uh 42lk450-uh 42lk451c 42lk451cub 42lk451c-ub 42lk453c

New AKB72915239 Replacement Remote Control fit for LG LCD LED TV*Do not need any program, only put into new battery can work*AKB72915239 REMOTE CAN OPERATES THE FOLLOWING MODELS: 19LV2500 22LV2500 22LV255C 22LV255CUA 22LV255C-UA 26LK330 26LK330U 26LV2500 26LV2500UA 26LV2500-UA 26LV2520 26LV255C 2LK450UB 32LK330 32LK330UB 32LK330-UB 32LK330UH 32LK330-UH 32LK430 32LK450 32LK450UB 32LK450-UB 32LK450UH 32LK453C 32LV2500 32LV2500UA 32LV2500-UA 32LV2520 32LV255C 32LV3400 32LV3400UA 32LV3400-UA 32LV3500 32LV3520 37LK450 37LK450UB 37LK450-UB 37LK450UH 37LK450-UH 37LK453C*37LV3500 37LV3500UA 37LV3500-UA 37LV3500UG 37LV3500-UG 42LK430 42LK450 42LK450UB 42LK450-UB 42LK450UH 42LK450-UH 42LK451C 42LK451CUB 42LK451C-UB 42LK453C 42LK520 42LK520UA 42LK520-UA 42LK520UB 42LK520-UB 42LV3500 42LV3500UA 42LV3500-UA 42LV3520 42LW5000 42LW5000UC 42LW5000-UC*42LW5300 47LK450UB 47LK450-UB 47LK451C 47LK520 47LK520UA 47LK520-UA 47LV3500 47LW5000 47LW5300 47LW5300UC 47LW5300-UC 50PZ200 55LK520 55LK520UA 55LK52