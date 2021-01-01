New Acer 15.6' FHD Laptop 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB 256GB SSD +2TB HDD Windows 10 Home.

Upgraded Configuration: Its seal box is opened during the upgrade for better performance. This computer comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD +2TB HDD. 15.6 in Full HD LED (1920 x 1080) display:15.6' widescreen LED-backlit IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 80% screen-to-body/16:9 aspect ratio. 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor: Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Built-in graphics processor. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050:The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB dedicated GDDR6 VRAM) is powered by award-winning architecture with new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors support DirectX 12 Ultimate for the ultimate gaming performance Operation System: Windows 10 Home Bundle: Bundled with Woov Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, 7 Programmable Buttons, Mechanical Switches, Rubber Side Grips