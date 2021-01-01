From hadley tech ltd

New 4g lte modem Aerial 9db 698-960/1710-2700MHZ 4g lte booster SMA male plug Antenna

$5.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

New 4g lte modem Aerial 9db 698-960/1710-2700MHZ 4g lte booster SMA.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com